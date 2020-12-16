Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Meigs County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the person was in their 80s.

The latest death brings the countywide death toll to 13 since April.

Health officials also announced four new positive cases – all affecting people in their 20s and 30s.

Since the pandemic started last spring, there have been 688 confirmed cases, 173 which remain active and 550 that have recovered.

