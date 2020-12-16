COVID-19 Ky. | 2,262 new cases, 23 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 23 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,262.

He also said there were 2,898 more positive cases.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.57%.

Beshear also said 11 health facilities throughout the Bluegrass State have confirmed receipt of the initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” Beshear said in a release. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday.”

Still, the governor urges residents to be proactive to help prevent the spread of the virus in the coming weeks and months.

