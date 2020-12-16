Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,262 new cases, 23 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 23 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,262.

He also said there were 2,898 more positive cases.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.57%.

Beshear also said 11 health facilities throughout the Bluegrass State have confirmed receipt of the initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” Beshear said in a release. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday.”

Still, the governor urges residents to be proactive to help prevent the spread of the virus in the coming weeks and months.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine being prepared for Putnam County Health Department workers and EMS staff.
Putnam County first responders get first COVID-19 vaccine doses
Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in Greenup County
4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County
Elkview murder scene
17-year-old girl also arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder case
“Braley Home Care on keeping loved ones in long-term care safe this season”
“Braley Home Care on keeping loved ones in long-term care safe this season”