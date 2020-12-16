Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 new deaths reported

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 27 overnight in the state of West Virginia, according to the West Virginia DHHR Wednesday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

1,141 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

That brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 66,849. Of those, 21,260 cases are still active, officials say.

So far, 1,039 lives have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

1,339,101 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Berkeley County

  • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hardy County

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mingo County

  • 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home
A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.
Crash closes I-79 South, leads to detour
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston

Latest News

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives a winter weather update
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives a winter weather update
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 16th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | A Wintry Mess Today
Huntington Symphony Orchestra
Huntington Symphony Orchestra on First Look at Four