Advertisement

Ethan Payne signs with Herd

Ethan Payne heading to Herd
Ethan Payne heading to Herd(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCA, WV (WSAZ) - 2019 Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne signed to play for Marshall Wednesday as the Poca senior celebrated the achievement at the school. As a senior, he was named to the WV Class AA All-State team as a running back and ran for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games thanks to COVID-19. During his junior season, Payne ran for 2,845 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

Senior signed with the school Wednesday
Wyatt Milum to WVU
Ironton star signs with Buckeyes Wednesday
Tigers Reid Carrico signs with Ohio State
UK
Look at this! UK basketball now will play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
The 2021 WSAZ Wrestling Invitational has been moved to February
WSAZ Wrestling Tournament making changes for 2021