Ethan Payne signs with Herd

POCA, WV (WSAZ) - 2019 Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne signed to play for Marshall Wednesday as the Poca senior celebrated the achievement at the school. As a senior, he was named to the WV Class AA All-State team as a running back and ran for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games thanks to COVID-19. During his junior season, Payne ran for 2,845 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns.

