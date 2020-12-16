First COVID-19 vaccine given at KDMC

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first coronavirus vaccine has been given at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

It was given on Tuesday to Tiffany Bennett. She is an RN on the COVID-19 floor.

Two hundred doses of the COVID vaccine were delivered after Pikeville Medical Center donated the vials to King’s Daughters Medical Center after the hospital did not make the list of 11 hospitals in Kentucky to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is a developing story.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.