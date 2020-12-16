Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine given at KDMC

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first coronavirus vaccine has been given at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

It was given on Tuesday to Tiffany Bennett. She is an RN on the COVID-19 floor.

Two hundred doses of the COVID vaccine were delivered after Pikeville Medical Center donated the vials to King’s Daughters Medical Center after the hospital did not make the list of 11 hospitals in Kentucky to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is a developing story.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.
Crash closes I-79 South, leads to detour

Latest News

Will we have a White Christmas?
Will we get a White Christmas?
Will we have a White Christmas?
Does Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier expect a White Christmas?
Four additional people were hospitalized.
84 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County
Does Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier expect a White Christmas this year?
WSAZ Now Desk | Does Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier expect a White Christmas?