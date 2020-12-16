Advertisement

‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts

A father and daughter build a snowman.
A father and daughter build a snowman.(Jason Old)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES TOWN W.Va. (Gray News) - A West Virginia superintendent wanted to make sure children got to enjoy a day of snow on Wednesday instead of school by canceling in-person and virtual classes.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson released a letter explaining his decision to cancel classes for the day, stressing the importance of making memories with family.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds,” Gibson said. “A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life.”

Gibson cited the stresses that have come with losing many of the things in daily life people have become accustomed to amid the COVID-19 pandemic in making her decision.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year,” Gibson said.

The superintendent encouraged parents and guardians to take pictures of their children while they enjoyed a day of sledding, hot chocolate and cozy fires.

“We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for tomorrow...go build a snowman.”

Posted by Jefferson County Schools, WV on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

WVNG members preparing the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery
West Virginia National Guard fulfill COVID-19 vaccine order
National Guard fulfills COVID-19 vaccine request
National Guard fulfills COVID-19 vaccine request
On December 15, the second phase of 160 Page-Kincaid customers, which are served by the Carter...
WVAW and PSC announce closure of Page-Kincaid PSD Water Treatment Plant
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt