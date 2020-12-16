Advertisement

Governor Justice says all assisted living facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says they plan on having all residents and staff at assisted living facilities vaccinated against the coronavirus within the next 30 days.

He made the announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.

The governor says CVS and Walgreens will vaccinate nursing home residents across the country. The first Pfizer vaccines are expected to be administered on December 21. The governor says the nursing home community in West Virginia is moving quicker than this. He says West Virginia has already vaccinated 2,000 people in long-term care facilities and their staff.

The state used a different approach for their program for nursing homes because over 40% of pharmacies in West Virginia are not chain-affiliated. Instead, Governor Justice says they have partnered with all pharmacies in the state.

Within the next 30 days, the governor says they plan on vaccinating all assisted living facilities -- including their staff and residents.

Governor Justice aloso gave an update on how he’s feeling after getting the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says the vaccine didn’t hurt him and he feels fine. He says his wife, Cathy, also feels great.

Right now, West Virginia is in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Timeline.

COVID-19 Vaccination Program Timeline
COVID-19 Vaccination Program Timeline(Governor Jim Justice)

On Wednesday, the governor announced Phase 2, which will likely start in early March.

Governor Justice says this is when the COVID-19 vaccine will be open to the general population. It will be prioritized based on age, from oldest to youngest.

COVID-19 Vaccine Program Phase 2-A
COVID-19 Vaccine Program Phase 2-A(Governor Jim Justice)

Phase 2-B and 2-C will come very quickly, according to the governor.

This is a developing story.

