Holiday-themed donation to SOMC Cancer Center
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A River Days contestant representing Portsmouth High School is paying it forward this Christmas.
Lauren Albrecht donated $4,000 to the SOMC Compassion Fund along with a Christmas tree, tree skirt and ornaments.
The decorations included a collection of homemade ornaments.
Albrecht’s platform in the River Days competition is “CALM,” and is inspired by her mother’s battle with breast cancer.
