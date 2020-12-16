Advertisement

Holiday-themed donation to SOMC Cancer Center

Lauren Albrecht donates $4,000 to the SOMC Compassion Fund along with a Christmas tree, tree skirt and ornaments.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A River Days contestant representing Portsmouth High School is paying it forward this Christmas.

Lauren Albrecht donated $4,000 to the SOMC Compassion Fund along with a Christmas tree, tree skirt and ornaments.

The decorations included a collection of homemade ornaments.

Albrecht’s platform in the River Days competition is “CALM,” and is inspired by her mother’s battle with breast cancer.

