Hurricane Mayor warns public of holiday schemes

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the time of year when giving and cheer are most prevalent, city officials in Hurricane want to make sure people are giving to those actually in need.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says that there have been a number of schemes this month involving people asking for assistance to pay bills or wanting money or gift cards to buy Christmas presents.

These schemes are more commonly seen around this time of year, as deadlines for Christmas assistance programs have passed.

Edwards suggests people check with third party agencies, like the Salvation Army, that can be a middleman in the effort to assist those in need.

“There are people in need, and we like to help them. But, I tell people, you know, you may choose not to just go do it yourself. You may call an agency, find out if the person has already received help, and just make sure who they are,” Edwards said.

