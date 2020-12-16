Local author’s new children’s book inspired by father

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

I am thankful to have been raised in a loving home and environment that allowed my brother and I to thrive. I was never blind to the fact that we were blessed and vowed to be the same once I became a mother.

I am a firm believer that everyone makes mistakes and every child needs to know that someone loves them no matter what. Being a single mom for the last three years, I still parent the same and co-parent with my sons father to assure our sons know they are loved .