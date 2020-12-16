Advertisement

Local author’s new children’s book inspired by father

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to purchase ‘I Love You for Every!’

I am thankful to have been raised in a loving home and environment that allowed my brother and I to thrive. I was never blind to the fact that we were blessed and vowed to be the same once I became a mother.

I am a firm believer that everyone makes mistakes and every child needs to know that someone loves them no matter what. Being a single mom for the last three years, I still parent the same and co-parent with my sons father to assure our sons know they are loved .

Lisa Osborne, Author

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.
Crash closes I-79 South, leads to detour

Latest News

Taylor tests virtual reality on Studio 3
Taylor tests virtual reality on Studio 3
OVP Health on Studio 3
OVP Health on Studio 3
Lauren Albrecht donates $4,000 to the SOMC Compassion Fund along with a Christmas tree, tree...
Holiday-themed donation to SOMC Cancer Center
Taylor tests virtual reality on Studio 3
Taylor tests virtual reality on Studio 3