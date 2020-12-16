Advertisement

Look at this! UK basketball now will play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

UCLA out as Wildcats’ opponent and UNC is in CBS Sports Classic
UK
UK(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizers for the CBS Sports Classic announced updated matchups for the 2020 event, which is set to take place Dec. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

North Carolina will face Kentucky at 2 p.m. ET, followed by UCLA and Ohio State at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET with both games airing on CBS. The revised schedule was created to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.

The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. The quartet owns a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history. Additionally, all four programs rank in the top six in all time Final Four berths, compiling 65 total appearances between them (North Carolina, 20; Kentucky, 17; UCLA, 17; Ohio State, 11). They are among college basketball’s all-time winningest programs, combining for more than 8,200 victories.

North Carolina is 4-2 in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky and Ohio State share matching 3-3 records and UCLA is 2-4 in the event. This set of matchups was last featured in 2018 when Kentucky defeated North Carolina, 80-72, and Ohio State knocked off UCLA, 80-66.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
A tractor trailer wound up on its side after a crash on I-79 South early Tuesday morning.
Crash closes I-79 South, leads to detour

Latest News

Ironton star signs with Buckeyes Wednesday
Tigers Reid Carrico signs with Ohio State
The 2021 WSAZ Wrestling Invitational has been moved to February
WSAZ Wrestling Tournament making changes for 2021
Two wrestling tournaments change dates in WV
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas