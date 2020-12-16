Man charged with sexual assault

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges in connection to sexual assault.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer, second degree sexual assault and sexual assault by parent, guardian, or custodian.

The sheriff’s department says they received complaints that a person allegedly conducted illegal acts with underage minors.

Investigators say the complaint says the incidents happened from 2016 through 2020 with multiple victims in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.

Deputies say Varner was arrested in Brooke County and is being held in Northern Regional Jail.

Additional charges are being investigated in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

