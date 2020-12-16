Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

There were 2 rats, too
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty.(Source: Hamden Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested after authorities found three dead animals in her home and seized more than two dozen cats along with dogs, squirrels and an owl, police said Wednesday.

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty. She posted a $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court Feb. 5.

Animal control officials executed a search warrant at Scirocco’s home on Oct. 26 after neighbors complained about a stench and rats running around the neighborhood, police Capt. Ronald Smith said.

Police said they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl. There were also two large rats in the home, officials said. Authorities also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck. Health officials condemned the property, Smith said.

Hamden officials allege the animals were neglected and cruelly treated. All the animals were taken to veterinary hospitals for evaluation. A few of them had to be euthanized and the remainder are being kept at several animal shelters, Smith said.

It was not immediately clear whether Scirocco, 59, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Telephone listings for her are no longer in service.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

WVNG members preparing the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery
West Virginia National Guard fulfill COVID-19 vaccine order
National Guard fulfills COVID-19 vaccine request
National Guard fulfills COVID-19 vaccine request
On December 15, the second phase of 160 Page-Kincaid customers, which are served by the Carter...
WVAW and PSC announce closure of Page-Kincaid PSD Water Treatment Plant
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt