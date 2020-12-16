Advertisement

Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies

Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious wounding and one count of kidnapping.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A victim removed from a home Saturday during a kidnapping investigation has died, according to Huntington Police.

Police Chief Ray Cornwell tells WSAZ.com Bertha Bryant, 30, of Huntington passed away Wednesday.

Saturday officers found two women inside of a home in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue in Huntington. Both were sent to the hospital.

Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington is now in jail accused of holding the pair against their will.

Investigators executed search warrants in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue and the 300 block of Marcum Terrace to collect evidence over the weekend.

Dooley is facing charges of malicious wounding and kidnapping.

The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

