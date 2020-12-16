Advertisement

UPDATE | I-77 reopens after rock slide

A rockslide early Wednesday morning closed I-77 North as crews worked to remove the boulder.
A rockslide early Wednesday morning closed I-77 North as crews worked to remove the boulder.(Katie Wilson)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 12/16/20 @ 4:59 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 North has re-opened through Charleston after a rockslide snarled traffic for nearly an hour.

No one was hurt when the large boulder fell onto the road. Crews were able to remove the boulder and re-open traffic just before 5 Wednesday morning.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning rock slide closed at least one lane of traffic along Interstate 77 Wednesday.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow lane of I-77 northbound near the 35th Street Bridge is shut down after a large boulder slid into the road.

No one was hurt because of the incident.

It is unclear how long it will take crews to remove the boulder from the road.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

