UPDATE | I-77 reopens after rock slide

UPDATE 12/16/20 @ 4:59 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 North has re-opened through Charleston after a rockslide snarled traffic for nearly an hour.

No one was hurt when the large boulder fell onto the road. Crews were able to remove the boulder and re-open traffic just before 5 Wednesday morning.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning rock slide closed at least one lane of traffic along Interstate 77 Wednesday.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow lane of I-77 northbound near the 35th Street Bridge is shut down after a large boulder slid into the road.

No one was hurt because of the incident.

It is unclear how long it will take crews to remove the boulder from the road.

