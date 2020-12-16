Tigers Reid Carrico signs with Ohio State

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ironton Reid Carrico committed to Ohio State as a junior and was finally able to make it official Wednesday at the school. He signed his national letter of intent to play football for the Buckeyes and will actually be on campus next month as an early enrollee. He was the Division V defensive player of the year and helped lead the Tigers to the championship game the last two seasons.

He is listed as a 4 star prospect and is ranked No. 84 nationally regardless of position by 247Sports.com. Last season for Ironton, Carrico had 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss and four sacks in 12 games as a senior in 2020 and rushed for 1,544 yards and 25 touchdowns.

