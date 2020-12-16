Tim Armstead takes oath as W.Va. Supreme Court justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Tim Armstead will be on the bench for the next 12 years.

On Tuesday in the Supreme Court courtroom, Armstead took the oath of office for his term. Armstead claimed the win for the Division One seat in June.

He was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2018, filling a vacancy left by Justice Menis Ketchum, who resigned just weeks prior to the impeachment of four other justices.

Armstead will no longer hold the title of chief justice after the first of the year. Justice Evan Jenkins will take over that responsibility in 2021.

“But I think it’s important, really, in terms of rebuilding this trust, that the people recognize this is their court, and they hold us accountable and responsible to do the right thing and to do it with ethics and integrity, and I really believe we’re on the right track in doing that,” Armstead said.

Jenkins was also appointed to the court by the governor in 2018. He filled the vacated seat left behind by Robin Davis. She resigned after being named in articles of impeachment in the House of Delegates.

