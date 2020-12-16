Travelers alert for Wednesday morning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A winter storm is crossing the Mississippi River late this Tuesday night, armed with a mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain. Since some of the rain is turning into ice, a travelers alert for likely slick travel is warrant at least before 10-11 a.m. for parts of our region.

By 10 p.m. temperatures had dipped below 32 in many locations with a dryness that will last until pre-dawn. That dryness will support a further drop in temperature of a degree or so as the mixed bag moves into our region. So air temperatures figure to hover near 32 all the way until just before noon for the region. Given the cold night we went through on Monday and the chilled air of Tuesday, the stage is set for a sudden coat of sleet, snow or icy rain between 7 and 11 a.m., especially along and north of I-64. This raises the specter of icy bridges and steps (above ground level surfaces) taking on a few hour sheen of thin ice.

The most likely scenario is for wet snow, sleet and an icy rain to arrive as the sun rises with a quick coating to create slick travel. Salt trucks should be ready from the onset of the mixed bag, since even a little freezing can create headaches for motorist on the roads.

In time, the mixed bag and coating of snow-sleet or ice would melt as temperatures inch their way up into the mid-30s by early afternoon.

Meanwhile ice and snow accumulations will be common along I-77 the West Virginia Turnpike south to Pax, Tamarack, Beckley and onto to Lewisburg along I-64. On I-77 and I-79 north of Sutton from Clarksburg to WVU and north of Charleston from Ripley and Ravenswood to Parkersburg-Marietta, motorists will want to double check road conditions and temperatures before hitting the highway.

In southern Ohio and far northern Kentucky, morning sub-freezing readings will support a thin coat of snow, sleet. Here the notion of an afternoon rise above freezing is less certain but accepted based on computer data (driven by AI, artificial Intelligence). Should the temperature fail to rise above 32, a longer period of freezing condition’s would ensue.

Wednesday night a period of wet snow is likely into Thursday but with temperatures just above freezing so the fresh coat of snow expected would cling to cars, rooftops and cars but likely not roads.

One final word: winter storm conditions for snow and ice accumulations will be much more prominent in the mountains of West Virginia.

