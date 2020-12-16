USPS handles more packages this holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When asked if she was sending more packages this year, Helen Epps responded with a definitive yes.

“Definitely, Definitely,” Epps said.

She walked out of the post office Tuesday after sending packages on the last day of retail economic delivery -- all to get packages to her family before Christmas.

The door swung open and shut as people hustled into the post office in Charleston, including Epps, hoping to get their packages to their destinations by Christmas.

Epps explained she’s sending packages instead of seeing her family in person this year.

“Because of the pandemic and the family is not coming in because of the pandemic, so therefore I send the packages,” Epps said.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Tad Kelley said Epps is not alone. He said this is the busiest week of the year and the postal service is seeing an influx in packages.

About 15% more packages are being sent versus this time last year.

“We are seeing a tremendous amount of parcels, that is why we are out there on Sunday morning,” Kelley said. “We are out there early in the morning, we are out there later in the afternoon to get this all delivered.”

The postal service started doing Sunday package deliveries after Thanksgiving to keep up.

Kelley said they been planning for this all year long by hiring more carriers, implementing COVID safety procedures, and extending delivery hours.

“So many are ordering online from home and they can also get their packages picked up from home, too,” Kelley said.

Tuesday was the last day to send mail by retail economical ground.

Kelley says starting Wednesday, first class and priority mail services will get those packages where they need to go on or before Christmas.

In order to get packages mailed out in time here is a list of dates:

- First Class mailed by the end of the day Dec. 18

- Priority mailed the end of the day Dec. 19

- Priority Express mailed by the end of the day Dec. 23

Kelley said the earlier in the day those packages get to the post office, as well as the day they get there, could determine if the package arrives on or before Christmas.

