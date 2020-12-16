Welcome home Sweet-Pea: Chihuahua missing for 5 years is found

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

After missing for nearly 5 years, Sweet-Pea is reunited with her owner. She went missing in #Compton and was found by @IVHSSPCA in #Covina this afternoon. Good reminder to #MicroChip your pets. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/FHbponhi3d — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) December 15, 2020

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

