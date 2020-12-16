West Virginia National Guard fulfill COVID-19 vaccine order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard prepared a vaccine order for a local healthcare organization Wednesday.

The guard released video of members packaging the Pfizer vaccine for delivery at the regional distribution hub in Charleston, West Virginia.

Vaccines are being distributed during Phase 1 of the nationwide vaccination process through five regional hubs in West Virginia.

During Phase 1, the National Guard says personnel will “man each hub to facilitate logistics management including receipt, storage, distribution, delivery and proper documentation.”

