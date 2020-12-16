WSAZ Wrestling Tournament making changes for 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the premier high school wrestling tournaments in our area will be in February but we are not sure when. The WSAZ Invitational has been moved from its’ usual January weekend to a month later due to COVID-19. It won’t be at the Mountain Health Arena but will take place at Huntington High School. The format has changed as well. It has been scaled back to eight teams in each division where it usually hosts 1,400 wrestlers and 120 high school and middle school teams.

The WV state tournament has been altered as well where it’s now taking place March 17-20 at the Mountain Health Arena with Class AA happening March 17-18 then Class AAA matches wrapping up the tournament.

Here’s reaction from Bill Archer who organizes both tournaments.

