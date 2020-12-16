Advertisement

WSAZ Wrestling Tournament making changes for 2021

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the premier high school wrestling tournaments in our area will be in February but we are not sure when. The WSAZ Invitational has been moved from its’ usual January weekend to a month later due to COVID-19. It won’t be at the Mountain Health Arena but will take place at Huntington High School. The format has changed as well. It has been scaled back to eight teams in each division where it usually hosts 1,400 wrestlers and 120 high school and middle school teams.

The WV state tournament has been altered as well where it’s now taking place March 17-20 at the Mountain Health Arena with Class AA happening March 17-18 then Class AAA matches wrapping up the tournament.

Here’s reaction from Bill Archer who organizes both tournaments.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the incident happened on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill...
UPDATE | Juvenile charged after four found dead in Kanawha County
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Governor Justice holds press conference
Vaccine arrives in W.Va., Gov. initiates mandatory testing of all college students
"I just think about the kids and how they had so much life ahead of them, and it's taken away,"...
Neighbor calls for help after 4 found dead in Elkview home

Latest News

Two wrestling tournaments change dates in WV
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New...
Tribe Time is over: Cleveland’s MLB team will reportedly no longer call themselves the ‘Indians’
WVU THROTTLES RICHMOND