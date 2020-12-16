WVAW and PSC announce closure of Page-Kincaid PSD Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All customers of the Page-Kincaid PSD water treatment plant will now receive water from West Virginia American Water’s New River water treatment plant.

Wednesday, West Virginia American Water took the Page-Kincaid PSD water treatment plant out of service.

West Virginia American Water began the transition of the Page Kincaid Public Service District water system on September 22, 2020.

On October 19, the first customers in Page-Kincaid were transitioned to full water service from West Virginia American Water. 65 customers were part of the first phase of the company’s transition plan.

On December 15, the second phase of 160 Page-Kincaid customers, which are served by the Carter Branch pressure reducing station, transitioned to West Virginia American Water service.

This transition completed all line flushing in phases one and two, and all customers outlined in those areas now have full West Virginia American Water service flowing through their pipes.

Additional flushing and line cleaning will be conducted through the next several days, weather permitting, to remove remnants of Page-Kincaid PSD water. Once this process is successfully completed, all Page-Kincaid customers will receive reliable water service from West Virginia American Water.

Additional flushing, booster station and water storage tank rehabilitation will continue into the New Year, officials say.

The company says customers may continue to experience intermittent water service outages and periods of low pressure as this work is conducted. There may be periods of cloudy or discolored water as service lines are flushed and cleared, officials said.

