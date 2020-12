HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum signed on the dotted line early Wednesday morning as he will be playing college football at West Virginia University. Milum’s height is 6-6 and he weighs 273 pounds according to 247Sports.com. He is also rated 108th nationally at any position, 15th among offensive tackles and the number one recruit in West Virginia.

