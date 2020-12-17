Advertisement

82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County is now reporting 3,557 cases of COVID-19.

That is an increase of 82 cases overnight.

Three more people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 complications.

Currently, 1,240 cases are active in the county.

According to the Scioto County and City of Portsmouth Health Departments, 39 people have died from COVID-19.

Officials say 62 new patients have recovered from their COVID-19 complications. To this date, 2,278 have recovered from the virus in the county.

Scioto County is listed as a level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault

Latest News

A man from Detroit was critically injured in a shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Detroit man shot in eastern Ky.
Old St. Albans Junior High set to be demolished
WSAZ Now Desk | Busy weekend expected for Christmas lights at Archer Park in Prestonsburg
WSAZ Now Desk | Busy weekend expected for Christmas lights at Archer Park in Prestonsburg
Living Well talks about ways to remove your wrinkles
Living Well talks about ways to remove your wrinkles
COVID-19 Vaccine
Second COVID-19 vaccine gets backing from federal health panel