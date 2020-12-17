82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County is now reporting 3,557 cases of COVID-19.

That is an increase of 82 cases overnight.

Three more people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 complications.

Currently, 1,240 cases are active in the county.

According to the Scioto County and City of Portsmouth Health Departments, 39 people have died from COVID-19.

Officials say 62 new patients have recovered from their COVID-19 complications. To this date, 2,278 have recovered from the virus in the county.

Scioto County is listed as a level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

