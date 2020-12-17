Advertisement

A doctor’s checkup: Dr. John Fleming’s journey with the COVID-19 vaccine

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to some of its staff on Tuesday.

Days after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to frontline health care workers, Dr. John Fleming, an ER physician, says “he’s feeling great.”

" I feel great, no symptoms at all. My arm was a little sore from the injection site like usual [when he gets the flu shot] but never really had any symptoms,” Fleming said.

With his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Fleming feels equipped with the best line of defense in the evolving battle with COVID-19.

“It’s my armor finally. We’re ready to fight,” Fleming said.”

Even more so now, I’m starting to see the light at the very dark end of the tunnel.”

Waiting for his second dose to build immunity to the virus, Fleming anticipates he might see more symptoms then.

“With the second dose, I have pretty good confidence that I won’t get infected,” Fleming said. “I’m a lot less likely to carry infection to the family because they aren’t getting vaccinated. If I can’t take it to them, I can’t hurt them.”

For Fleming, the vaccine brings the opportunity to be reunited with his family.

“It’s a sad thing knowing we have to skip Christmas again. We had to skip Thanksgiving, but I’m hopeful that this may be the last time we had to do that,” Fleming said. “We may have a makeup Christmas and have a family gathering with everybody there and share the stories of all the things we haven’t gotten to see and do this year.”

Fleming will receive his second dose of the vaccine around the beginning of January.

