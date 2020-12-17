Advertisement

All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor

(weau)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha Charleston Humane Association will be hosting an adoption event all weekend after receiving a donation in honor of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

A release from the City of Charleston says $5,000 dollars has been donated to KCHA by the local business Best Electric, LLC.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” said Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend.”

The $5,000 donation will cover all adoption fees this weekend.

A Facebook post from Kanawha Charleston Humane Association says “We loved Cassie, and Cassie loved animals so, so much – her spirit continues to help animals be safe and cared for.”

They are reaching out to neighboring shelters to transfer animals for adoption with covered fees, so more people and animals are able “to feel the warmth of Cassie’s love.”

Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is located at 1248 Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault

Latest News

1010 Bridge Restaurant and Catering on Studio 3
1010 Bridge Restaurant and Catering on Studio 3
Eggplant on Studio 3
Eggplant on Studio 3
VC Boutique on Studio 3
VC Boutique on Studio 3
West Virginia’s attorney general has joined 38 attorneys general throughout the country in a...
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey joins in lawsuit against Google