All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha Charleston Humane Association will be hosting an adoption event all weekend after receiving a donation in honor of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

A release from the City of Charleston says $5,000 dollars has been donated to KCHA by the local business Best Electric, LLC.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” said Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend.”

The $5,000 donation will cover all adoption fees this weekend.

A Facebook post from Kanawha Charleston Humane Association says “We loved Cassie, and Cassie loved animals so, so much – her spirit continues to help animals be safe and cared for.”

They are reaching out to neighboring shelters to transfer animals for adoption with covered fees, so more people and animals are able “to feel the warmth of Cassie’s love.”

Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is located at 1248 Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

