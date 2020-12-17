Advertisement

Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart

By Evan Hatter and Madison Pergrem
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Hazard Walmart location wants to thank the anonymous donor who paid off the remaining layaway balance in the store.

The anonymous donor reached out to the store Wednesday through the Pay Away the Layaway organization and paid off the $21,000 layaway balance for 96 families.

Courtney McIntosh, one of those impacted, says a holiday surprise just at the right time.

“They asked her name and she told them her name and they told her she may want to get there by seven because they said a secret Santa had come,” said McIntosh. “I was like oh my gosh this is real and she looked at me and she put her hand up in her hand was shaking she was so nervous. "

As they stood in line surrounded by dozens who now also get to check off their Christmas lists.

“I’m just so excited for all the kids to open it on Christmas morning now and I’m really excited for my mother-in-law because she was really upset and she had already told her daughter that she wasn’t gonna be able to afford Christmas,” said McIntosh.

Grateful and appreciative for the generosity of others.

“She passed a card around and everyone signed the card and they said they were going to get it to the people who had done it,” said McIntosh. “To know that somebody came to our town and thought about us like I can’t even express my gratitude.”

Jason Higgins, Hazard Walmart Manager, said “It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round. We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault

Latest News

All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
The Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars...
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Ky. Gov. Beshear on COVID-19 education order
The city of St. Albans is beginning the process to demolish the old Junior High School building...
Old St. Albans Junior High set to be demolished
A COVID-19 vaccination shot is prepared for an employee at Pikeville Medical Center.
A doctor’s checkup: Dr. John Fleming’s journey with the COVID-19 vaccine