Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Hazard Walmart location wants to thank the anonymous donor who paid off the remaining layaway balance in the store.

The anonymous donor reached out to the store Wednesday through the Pay Away the Layaway organization and paid off the $21,000 layaway balance for 96 families.

Courtney McIntosh, one of those impacted, says a holiday surprise just at the right time.

“They asked her name and she told them her name and they told her she may want to get there by seven because they said a secret Santa had come,” said McIntosh. “I was like oh my gosh this is real and she looked at me and she put her hand up in her hand was shaking she was so nervous. "

As they stood in line surrounded by dozens who now also get to check off their Christmas lists.

“I’m just so excited for all the kids to open it on Christmas morning now and I’m really excited for my mother-in-law because she was really upset and she had already told her daughter that she wasn’t gonna be able to afford Christmas,” said McIntosh.

Grateful and appreciative for the generosity of others.

“She passed a card around and everyone signed the card and they said they were going to get it to the people who had done it,” said McIntosh. “To know that somebody came to our town and thought about us like I can’t even express my gratitude.”

Jason Higgins, Hazard Walmart Manager, said “It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round. We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year.”

