Athletic, extracurricular programs to resume at Gallipolis City Schools

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Athletic and extracurricular programs at Gallipolis City Schools will resume practices in less than two weeks, the district announced Thursday.

Gallipolis City Schools athletic and extracurricular programs have been suspended since December 7, when the School District made the decision to go full remote.

School leaders say after much discussion and consultation with the Board of Education, the district decided to resume practices and activities on December 28.

Games and events will begin as early as January 2.

Leaders say winter events will be postponed immediately if at any time they feel it is unsafe for students to participate.

The district says it will continue to follow all the required safety protocols for social distancing, sanitation and facial coverings.

