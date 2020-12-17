Advertisement

Charleston shooting sends person to the hospital

A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in Charleston.
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in Charleston.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting late Wednesday night in Charleston sent one person to the hospital, Charleston Police say.

They said it happened near the 7-Eleven station along Washington Street East -- not far from the Capitol Complex.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m.

There’s no word at this time about the extent of the person’s injuries.

