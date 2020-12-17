Advertisement

Court | Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio says the birth certificate rule imposed...
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio says the birth certificate rule imposed by the state Department of Health and the Office of Vital Statistics is unconstitutional.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal court says Ohio can’t keep refusing to allow people to change the gender listings on their birth certificates.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio says the birth certificate rule imposed by the state Department of Health and the Office of Vital Statistics is unconstitutional.

Ohio was weighing an appeal. Judge Michael Watson rejected the state of Ohio’s arguments that the policy prevents fraud and maintains historical accuracy as “thinly veiled” excuses for discrimination. Plaintiff Stacie Ray claimed victory for the LGBT community.

Ohio was one of the last two states to prohibit such changes.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine for general population and nursing homes
COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 new deaths reported

Latest News

Deadly drive-by shootings suspect due in court Thur.
Deadly drive-by shootings suspect due in court Thur.
Salvation Army Angel Tree giveaway Thur.
Salvation Army Angel Tree giveaway Thur.
Weather causes closings, delays
Weather causes closings, delays
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Thursday, December 17th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast