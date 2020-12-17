COVID-19 Ky. | 54 more deaths, 3,349 new cases, additional vaccines on the way

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Thursday announced 54 more deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

“By far the most people we’ve lost … I hope we don’t have another day with 54 deaths,” the governor said.

He also announced 3,349 new cases, which is less than Thursday of last week. Pike County was among counties with the highest case increases.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.45 percent.

Despite the high number of deaths and new cases, Beshear said the vaccine continues to be a source of hope.

“There is a new energy among our frontline (health care) workers,” he said.

The governor announced more shipments of vaccines on the way in the coming weeks:

Dec. 20-26 -- 27,300 allocated by Pfizer; 76,700 allocated by Moderna

Dec. 27-31 -- 33,800 allocated by Moderna

Beshear also announced a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline for vaccine questions. The number is 800-722-5725.

He asked for the public’s patience as the vaccine process remains underway.

Beshear shared information from a White House coronavirus report that shows Kentucky has had stability in new cases and a decrease in test positivity.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.