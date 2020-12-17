Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 54 more deaths, 3,349 new cases, additional vaccines on the way

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Beshear on Thursday announced 54 more deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

“By far the most people we’ve lost … I hope we don’t have another day with 54 deaths,” the governor said.

He also announced 3,349 new cases, which is less than Thursday of last week. Pike County was among counties with the highest case increases.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.45 percent.

Despite the high number of deaths and new cases, Beshear said the vaccine continues to be a source of hope.

“There is a new energy among our frontline (health care) workers,” he said.

The governor announced more shipments of vaccines on the way in the coming weeks:

  • Dec. 20-26 -- 27,300 allocated by Pfizer; 76,700 allocated by Moderna
  • Dec. 27-31 -- 33,800 allocated by Moderna

Beshear also announced a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline for vaccine questions. The number is 800-722-5725.

He asked for the public’s patience as the vaccine process remains underway.

Beshear shared information from a White House coronavirus report that shows Kentucky has had stability in new cases and a decrease in test positivity.

