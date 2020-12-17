COVID-19 Ohio | Vaccination campaign to begin in nursing homes Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friday nursing homes in Ohio will be among the first in the nation to receive vaccines through Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday during a press conference.

DeWine says the effort is part of the federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

“Ohio was invited by the CDC to participate in the scaling up of the federal program and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gov. DeWine said.

Overnight, officials say an additional 117 people died due to COVID-19 complications and 11,412 more Ohioans tested positive.

The new cases bring the total number of cases to 596,178 and the death toll to 7,894.

Gov. DeWine says more schools that were open five days a week are beginning to pull back due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Of kids in public schools today, Gov. DeWine says 27.9 percent are enrolled in in-person learning, 45.2 percent are fully remote and 26.1 percent are doing a hybrid of the two. One district in the state is closed at this time.

Counties in our region are either a level 2 or level 3 on the Ohio public health advisory map.

Gallia is currently labeled as orange while Jackson, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike and Meigs Counties are listed as a level 3 and shaded in red.

Jackson, Gallia and Scioto counties were listed in the top 20 Ohio counties ranked by the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. DeWine also announced grants Thursday totaling over $76 million that have been awarded to local Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Boards, as well as prevention, treatment, recovery support providers across the state.

