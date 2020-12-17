COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports 32 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 32 more lives were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic overnight.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll was 1,071.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 98-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Monongalia County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 105-year old female from Jefferson County, a 57-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Marshall County, a 100-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Tucker County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 81-year old male from Raleigh County.

1,636 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 68,485.

Officials say 21,832 cases are still active.

So far, 1,353,347 tests have been performed in the state.

45,582 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM-5:00PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV 26704

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Berkeley, Brooke, Grant, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.