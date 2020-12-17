Deputies ask for help in thefts

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in connection to thefts.

According to deputies, a theft happened on December 13 around 2:00 a.m. just off US 23 at Star Construction. This is in the Banner area of Floyd County. Investigators say they believe to individuals went onto the property where company vehicles were parked and broke into the cars, taking two-way radios and other company property.

One person was caught on camera.

Floyd County Deputies investigating theft at Star Construction. (Floyd County Sheriff's Department)

If you know their identity, you’re asked to give the sheriff’s department a call.

Another theft occurred between December 11 and December 14 on John Hall Branch in Grethel. Deputies say someone stole over 300 feet of a two-inch gas line and 300 feet of 20 foot joint sections of the gas line from Diversified Oil and Gas.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-886-6171 or remain anonymous by calling 606-949-2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.