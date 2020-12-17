Detroit man shot in eastern Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit was critically injured in a shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.

Troopers said the early investigation shows Ryan Etcherson, 26, was shot near his vehicle on Browns Branch.

Despite being shot in the head, Etcherson was able to walk to a nearby home for help. Homeowners there took him to McDowell Appalachian Regional Hospital for treatment.

Etcherson was later transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition, according to KSP.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

