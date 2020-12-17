Driver’s license expiration dates extended in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Driver’s license expiration dates have been extended through March 31, 2021.

That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

This includes any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later. Identification cards are also included.

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020 have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them.”

You can renew online here or visit a local kiosk.

Customers who were previously unable to renew a license online due to a change in address can now use the new online process that utilizes the Change of Address form. Once the address change is finished, you will have the option to apply for updated duplicate documents and pay individually for them at the DMV Self Service website.

If your transaction requires an in-person service or would rather be in-person, you can set an appointment time by clicking here or calling 304-558-3938.

You can also walk-in to any Regional Office for DMV services, but it’s encouraged to get an appointment to avoid lines and wait times.

For more information, you can visit the DMV website.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.