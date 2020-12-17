Grey, cold Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A nasty Wednesday ended with a rush of wet snow in parts of Ohio and West Virginia. Along and north of the Bob Evans Highway in the Buckeye State and between Routes 33 and 50 in West Virginia rain changed to heavy wet snow for a few hours in the afternoon before waning after dark.

The crescent from Chillicothe and Pomeroy Ohio to the Little Kanawha, Spring Creek and Mill creeks of West Virginia saw a general 1″-3″ of wet snowfall. Pictures of silver dollar sized flakes peppering down came into the weather center.

Overnight as the steady rain and snow pulls away, the low overcast will spit some drizzle and flurries at us. Whimsically some “snizzle” will fall (very light snow drizzle) as well as wisps of fog will cap the hilltops.

Ahead on Thursday a damp and chilly northwest flow will lock a low cloud bank overhead with occasional spits of mist and flurries. Should a snow shower pass your neighborhood, then a quick dusting of snow would occur. Temperatures will hang out in the 30s but generally just above freezing most of the time.

Friday is championship day in Lexington for the Paintsville Tigers and the Thundering Herd of Marshall, and typical of the season it will feel every bit of mid-December. Highs will check in in the 30s despite the afternoon sun.

The weekend will see a moderation in temperature as highs aim for the 40s. At this point it appears mainly dry for travelers, though a Saturday night-Sunday morning rain or snow shower can occur.

