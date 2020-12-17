Herd falls to Rockets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Toledo men’s basketball team made five of its seven shots in overtime and all four free throws in the extra session to pull away for a 96-87 victory over Marshall Wednesday evening in the Cam Henderson Center. The Rockets improved to 5-3 overall, while Marshall dipped to 4-1.

“First of all, we came out flat,” said Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni. “Sometimes, winning four in a row teaches you a lesson of humility. It took us a little while to get going. After we started playing with the same intensity level that (Toledo) had, we played pretty good for a while.” “We have to be better at understanding that this game is played as a group of five. You can’t have your own game going on within that and you have to make sure everything gels. Toledo did a great job of coming in hard off the wings to defend the paint and penetrations. We didn’t do a really good job of being more patient and moving the ball.”

Marshall was powered by Taevion Kinsey’s 20 points as the Columbus, Ohio junior played the final 11 and a half minutes carrying four fouls. Andrew Taylor added five assists and Jannson Williams posted that many rejections. Kinsey, Taylor and Jarrod West combined for 17 of the team’s 22 assists, while the latter fought through a difficult shooting night, himself, going 5-for-18 from the floor. Taylor was the team’s top rebounder with eight, all on the defensive end.

The Rockets jumped out to a fast start, building a 16-4 advantage on a JT Shumate layup just shy of five minutes into the game. Marshall ran off 10 of the contest’s next 11 points, however, and pulled to within three (17-14) on a layup by David Early. Marshall pulled in front (39-37) on two Kinsey free throws with 1:18 left in the first half, but Toledo wrested away the advantage with five points of its own, culminating with a Spencer Littleson triple at the first half buzzer to go up 42-39.

The Thundering Herd went up by six (52-46) on a Kinsey long-range shot at the 15:17 mark of the second half, but then Toledo answered with a run. Jackson drilled a 3-pointer with four minutes to go to put the visitors up by 10 at 80-70. That’s when Marshall sprang into action, as West and Taylor drilled triples after a Kinsey dunk to pull to within two (80-78) at the 1:38 mark. On the ensuing possession, Toledo’s Shumate misfired on a 3-pointer from the corner and Marshall’s Mikel Beyers grabbed the carom in the lane. Kinsey then answered with a baseline dunk on the other end to knot the affair at 80 with a minute to go. Both teams had a chance to win the game in that final 60 seconds. Jackson couldn’t connect on a triple for Toledo with 30 seconds left and Marshall’s Taylor snatched down the rebound on the weakside. After a timeout, the Thundering Herd’s West drive the lane from just right of the key but had his shot blocked away by Jackson with four seconds left. The Rockets raced the ball down the floor but could not get off a shot as time expired. Toledo held advantages over Marshall in rebounds (48-37), points in the paint (46-32), points off turnovers (23-14), second chance points (14-6) and bench points (34-23).

The Thundering Herd’s next scheduled game is in Huntington on Tuesday against UNC Asheville at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.