Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Mayor Kevin Johnson is warning people in his community to watch out for porch pirates after several packages were taken from in front of his own home.

Earlier this month, he alerted members of the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch Facebook group that he’s had packages stolen off his porch on Grant Street twice within the span of a few days.

“It is very frustrating,” Johnson said. “It’s frustrating any time of the year we have items stolen from us, but it’s especially frustrating this time of year. A lot of times folks order something that’s a special order, and maybe you can’t replace it by Christmas time.”

The mayor is reminding everyone to take precautions to avoid falling victim.

“If you see someone on your neighbor’s porch you know shouldn’t be there, I don’t advise you to go over,” he said. “I advise you to contact police and tell them what’s going on.”

Experts say simple steps you can take include having your package delivered to your workplace, to the home of a relative or friend you know will be home, or have it held at your post office for pickup.

The mayor posted on the same group’s Facebook page Tuesday night that an outdoor Christmas light projector was stolen from his front yard, as well.

