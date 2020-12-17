Advertisement

Old St. Albans Junior High set to be demolished

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of St. Albans is working to demolish the old Junior High School building that has been closed for more than 25 years and was condemned following a fire in March of 2018.

City Council approved the project this week and has begun the bidding process. The city expects the project to cost at least $400,000 to demolish the building and safely remove the asbestos that is inside.

“It is going to make all the difference in the world,” Mayor Scott James said. “Immediately property values in that area are going to start rising because that drops the property values in that area. Because it is such an eyesore, such a blight, to our community.”

James said removing the building is very important because neighbors are concerned it could collapse at any time, damaging their houses and yards. The demolition will improve the look of the area and provide a boost to the area.

“We could subdivide, build single dwelling homes, or some nice condos or something like that,” the mayor said about the land after the demolition. “It is going to bring up the property values and it is going to bring the people to St. Albans that is going to make us a better community.”

Rebecca Anderson has lived across the street from the school building for more than 20 years, and has witnessed it fall into disrepair. Anderson said many people in the neighborhood have been working for years to sign petitions to have the building demolished.

“Being around here with people going in and out of that building, you don’t know what is going on,” Anderson said. “I’ll be glad when it is down. I’ll feel safer, I think, I really do.”

Charles and Kim Waugh live two houses down from the old building, and said they are no longer able to spend time in their back yard because of the odor the burnt building releases.

“Our backyard it’s a strong smell,” Kim Waugh said. “I’m sure it’s not healthy at all.”

“There used to be broken windows, the grass not cut,” Charles Waugh added. “Animals, like raccoons, taking up residence in there.”

The mayor said the demolition should begin in the spring, and they will work to decide what will be put in the newly open space in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Kanawha County sets 2021-22 school start date
Court | Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates
Court | Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates
All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
The Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars...
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Ky. Gov. Beshear on COVID-19 education order