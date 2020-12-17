Pleasant Valley Hospital gets COVID-19 vaccine

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For some staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Christmas came a little bit early

“I think it’s the first real sign that we’ve had that we can move forward and control the curve and cut the numbers down because the past nine months has been trying,” said PVH hospitalist Billie Toler.

Forty medical professionals at PVH had the opportunity to be among the first round people to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, right on pace with several larger medical centers in the Mountain State.

“No matter what facility you’re in, it you’re in a bigger facility or if you’re in a smaller—we’re in a 101-bed facility—we’re doing the same process the large facilities are,” said PVH chief nursing officer Lori McFarland.

However without the storage capabilities of larger hospitals, PVH has a tighter timeline to make sure those who are registered get the shot.

“From the time that we picked it up, we had 120 hours to get the vaccines out and we’ll be finishing up with the tomorrow probably about 3,” McFarland said.

But for those getting the shot, those who have been on the front lines, it’s finally a glimmer of hope.

“I feel like this is the chance for us to finally control some of the variables that haven’t been able control with covid-19 so I’m very thankful to be in that round,” said PVH nurse practitioner Beth Moore.

Pleasant Valley Hospital says once the vaccine becomes available to the general public, they will be ready to assist patients through the vaccination process.

