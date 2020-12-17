Putnam County first responders get first COVID-19 vaccine doses

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders who have spent months testing people for COVID-19 and taking patients to the hospital got their first vaccinations Wednesday morning.

Employees with the Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County EMS lined up to get their shots. The department was given 20 doses in this first batch to split between its employees and EMS workers.

On Wednesday, they gave out every single dose as fast as they could to protect people working with patients. They had enough to cover about half of the health department staff and a handful of EMS employees.

“It’s huge,” Putnam County Health Department Administrator Lolita Kirk said. “We have been months now into this pandemic. The stories of loss and illness, and to have a little hope at the end of that, that it may be coming to a close and people are able to stay safe and stay well and be around their loved ones again. It’s huge for us.”

Kirk was one of the group of 20 people to get vaccinated Wednesday. She said the small department has been stretched thin since the beginning of the pandemic, having to take care of COVID-19 on top of normal business. Things would get even harder when someone would be out sick with the virus, making this added protection critical.

“We are at every COVID testing clinic that the Health Department runs,” Kirk said. “We have staff that are there. They are the ones going out to the car, assisting with the swabbing. We are around it day in and day out. So, protecting them so they can keep doing the jobs that they are doing including case investigations, immunizations that are not COVID, doing their day to day jobs, just keeping that workforce going.”

Kirk said the vaccination felt just like getting a flu shot. The online registration process was simple, and will remind her when she needs to get a booster shot in around 21 days.

“Get the immunity in the arms of the people that are caring for the sick,” Kirk said. “That way they can get out there and prevent others from getting sick by giving immunizations.”

One person who both got their shot and gave them to others was health department nurse Vicky Klennert. She’s been working on the frontline of the pandemic since the start, and feels more comfortable knowing she will soon be protected from the deadly virus.

“It gives me reassurance that I can be around family and my parents and grandchildren after I get fully vaccinated,” Klennert said. “I was excited to get it just knowing that I can be part of helping the pandemic. It was exciting to be one of the first ones.”

Klennert said she is hopeful the vaccine will end the overwhelming number of people infected and killed by COVID-19 and keep people safe.

The department is hoping to get another 20 doses next week to continue protecting its employees and EMS workers. Kirk is looking forward to having her entire staff taken care of before the vaccine is available to the general public.

“We always want more doses. Who doesn’t, right? Want to do the most with what we are given,” Kirk said. “You know those priority areas they are establishing are for good reason so we can keep our health care system running while they become well enough to provide vaccines to others as they come out.”

The Putnam Health Department has started preparing for large-scale vaccinations when the vaccine is widely available. Kirk said the events will likely be similar to current testing events.

