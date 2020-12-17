SC star heading to UC

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WSAZ) - South Charleston sack leader Zeiqui Lawton is heading to UC and I don’t mean the University of Charleston to play football. The Black Eagles senior signed Wednesday to play with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He was named captain of the 2020 WV Class AAA All-State first team defense and was ranked the 2nd best recruit out of the Mountain State this year by 247Sports.com. The website also rated as a three star recruit.

