Advertisement

SC star heading to UC

Zeiqui Lawton is heading to UC
Zeiqui Lawton is heading to UC(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WSAZ) - South Charleston sack leader Zeiqui Lawton is heading to UC and I don’t mean the University of Charleston to play football. The Black Eagles senior signed Wednesday to play with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He was named captain of the 2020 WV Class AAA All-State first team defense and was ranked the 2nd best recruit out of the Mountain State this year by 247Sports.com. The website also rated as a three star recruit.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
UPDATE | Law enforcement responds to suspicious package
A woman was struck by a train Tuesday evening in Charleston, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Woman struck by train in Charleston
According to the Huntington Police Department, Devon M. Carey, 25, was wanted for murder in the...
Double murder suspect arrested in Ohio
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged

Latest News

Marshall falls in OT
Herd falls to Rockets
ETHAN PAYNE TO MU
ETHAN PAYNE TO MU
WYATT MILUM TO WVU
CARRICO SIGNS WITH OSU