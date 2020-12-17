Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Ky. Gov. Beshear on COVID-19 education order

Rejects plea from private religious school
The Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars...
The Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars in-person K-12 education until early January in areas hard hit by COVID-19, rejecting a plea from a private religious school.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars in-person K-12 education until early January in areas hard hit by COVID-19, rejecting a plea from a private religious school.

The court said in an unsigned opinion Thursday that Beshear’s order will effectively expire at the end of the week anyway because schools are about to begin their Christmas vacation and can open again in early January.

A ruling against the state “would have little practical effect,” the court said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Police say they have charged Zinya Dooley, 30, of Huntington with one count of malicious...
Police Chief | Victim in kidnapping case dies
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
Leonard Varner, Jr.
Man charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Kanawha County sets 2021-22 school start date
Court | Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates
Court | Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates
All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
All adoptions at KCHA free this weekend after donation made in Patrolman Johnson’s honor
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death