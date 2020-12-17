Vaccine is a glimmer of hope, says woman who received it in long-term care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the first groups to get the potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccines is nursing homes.

Carla Smallridge, who is in long-term health care, has not been able to leave her facility in Charleston since the pandemic began.

It’s giving her a glimmer of hope that she can soon hug her 7-year-old nephew again.

A staff member asked Smallridge, “How do you feel about being one of the first people to get vaccinated for COVID-19?”

“I feel great,” Smallridge replied.

“I discussed it with my brother. He said, ‘why wouldn’t you?’ and I thought, you’re right, why wouldn’t I?” Smallridge said.

Smallridge lives at Stonerise -- a long-term care facility in Charleston.

The facility rolled out COVID-19 vaccines to residents like Smallridge and employees.

“I said is it over yet? and she said ‘yep, you are done you had your injection,’ so its not painful,” Smallridge said.

Since the pandemic began, Smallridge has not been able to leave the building -- sometimes not even her room.

Instead she stayed connected to her family and brother Jim Smallridge through video, phone, and rare visits from behind plexiglass.

Jim visited Carla five times a week before COVID.

“That allows me to see her and, for our nation, for our world, it allows things to open,” Jim said. “It’s almost as though it is hard to remember what it was like actually going into the facility.”

Carla says the upcoming holidays will be tough not getting to do things with her family.

Jim wanted to take her to see Christmas lights but she said she finds comfort knowing the vaccine is the first step in protecting herself and others.

Carla said the first thing she says she’ll do is simply drive, go shopping and hug her 7-year-old nephew.

“There are so many things, just maybe drive around Charleston see what is going on,” Carla said.

For many in long-term care facilities, these vaccines means seeing family again -- and so much more.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.