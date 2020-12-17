WATCH OUT | Sheriff’s department warns of secret santa scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who thought she was getting the opportunity to spread some holiday cheer ended up getting duped by a Grinch out to steal Christmas cash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on social media Thursday regarding a scam that’s circulating. The office says it invites people to be a secret shopper at major stores.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the woman from Cross Lanes fell for the scheme after being told if she provided feedback of her secret shopper experience, she would receive payment.

According to the sheriff, the woman received a text message inviting her to participate. The woman told deputies she then received a letter and check in the mail. The letter encouraged her to deposit the check, then buy gift cards and text the gift card numbers to them.

The check bounced when it got to the bank’s processing center, officials say.

The sheriff says no secret shopper program requires gift cards to be purchased specifically or to have the gift card numbers texted to the alleged program directors.

