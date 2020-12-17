W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey joins in lawsuit against Google

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia’s attorney general has joined 38 attorneys general throughout the country in a lawsuit against Google for alleged anticompetitive conduct.

According to a release Thursday from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office, the bipartisan coalition of attorneys general maintains Google LLC “illegally maintains monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct.”

They say it’s a violation of federal law.

“Big tech must be held accountable to ensure meaningful access to competition,” Morrisey said in the release. “Corporations have a right to thrive, but they must not do so at the expense of severely and unlawfully limiting consumer choice. Increased competition provides improved privacy protections, more targeted results and greater opportunities.”

According to the coalition of attorneys general, consumers have been denied competition “that would lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protections.”

According to the release, Thursday’s lawsuit is consent with one filed in October by the U.S. Department of Justice. West Virginia joined with attorneys general in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. The lawsuit and a motion to consolidate with the federal case were filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

