Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County, Ohio.
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County, Ohio.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The cases range from people in their 20s to 70s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 768 positive cases, 48 which are probable.

There have been 620 recoveries, while 135 cases remain active.

Thirteen people have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware

Latest News

USPS rushing to deliver holiday packages
Paintsville fans experienced a different kind of title game in 2020.
Title game experience different as Paintsville wins first-ever state title
Mailman delivers holiday packages in Charleston.
USPS rushing to deliver holiday packages
Source: AP
COVID-19 death in Kanawha County