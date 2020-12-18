16 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The cases range from people in their 20s to 70s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 768 positive cases, 48 which are probable.

There have been 620 recoveries, while 135 cases remain active.

Thirteen people have died from the virus.

