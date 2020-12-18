Advertisement

17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Health officials also announced 75 additional cases in the county, bringing the total to 7,675 since the pandemic started.

The other three deaths announced Thursday involved an 80-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 170.

Active cases were at 1,748 Thursday, while recoveries were at 5,757.

